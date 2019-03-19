  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania State University is ranked No. 2 in universities most attended by CEOs, according to a new survey. Linkedin surveyed 12,000 member profiles from 20 countries to see what it takes to become a CEO.

It broke down where and what they studied, the first jobs they had on record, and the positions that they held before jumping to CEO.

The study found that the top three universities attended by CEOs, according to their Linkedin profile, were Stanford University, Penn State University, and Harvard Business School.

Credit: Linkedin

The top three fields studied were computer science, economics, and business.

Credit: Linkedin

The research also found that 72 percent of the CEOs were directors for quite a while before becoming CEOs and 80 percent of the CEOs were hired externally.

