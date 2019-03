PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Move over, Elf On The Shelf. There is now an Easter version, called Peep On A Perch.

The little Peep keeps a watchful eye on the children and helps the Easter bunny decorate eggs and fill baskets.

Final Supermoon Of Year To Light Up Sky On Spring Equinox

Much like the Christmas version, little Peep is intended to inspire good behavior. What will they think of next?