PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tensions were high Tuesday as the Philadelphia man accused of killing his girlfriend in front of their newborn daughter faced a judge.

An Eyewitness News reporter in the courtroom said Tyrese Lynch stood up and began cursing at the judge during his preliminary hearing at the criminal justice center. The judge held him in contempt of court.

Lynch is facing murder charges for last year’s shooting death of 24-year-old Isis Williams. Lynch allegedly killed Williams in front of their five-day-old baby girl.

