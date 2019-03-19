



BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a student carrying a theatrical prop rifle prompted a police response that briefly shut down activity at Liberty High School in Bethlehem. Police say they got an anonymous tip Tuesday about a man with a firearm around the school.

Students and staff were told to remain in place while officers responded.

They determined that what the tipster saw was a student carrying a non-functioning drill “rifle” used for theatrical functions.

Superintendent Joseph Roy said the student was a member of the band bringing a replica Revolutionary War weapon used in performances back into the school. He said the school will get bags to carry the replica weapons in the future.

The tip was sent through the statewide “Safe2Say Something” youth violence prevention tip line launched in January.

