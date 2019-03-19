



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you have an old cell phone or computer sitting around that you don’t use anymore? It’s easy to trade them in for cash, but if you aren’t careful, you could be donating your data to thieves.

Either by choice or by tech tragedy, your device is done for.

“You might as well sell it, make a couple dollars and use it to buy your new phone,” one man said.

Selling an old computer, phone or tablet is an option embraced by many, as is donating or trading it in.

New research published by security firm Rapid7 found that the vast majority of tech owners did not clear their personal information stored on their devices before giving them up.

“I’ve had one time where I was worried about the security and people getting my information, but honestly it was only because I had some inappropriate pictures,” one man said.

That’s a valid concern, but a potential breach impacts images and beyond.

“There’s a lot of information on these devices these days, because they run all aspects of our life and are very valuable to someone looking to steal your identity,” Rob D’Ovidio, a cyber security expert at Drexel University, said.

Cyber security experts say the best protection is to perform a full factory reset before turning over your device, because even if you’re selling through a reputable company, those devices often end up being sold again overseas.

“iPhones usually have that nice button that you can wipe the device,” one man said. “It’s pretty easy, but if it’s broken, that’s a little harder.”

“If it’s damaged and you cant get access to it and reset it, I don’t think it’s worth the risk personally,” D’Ovidio said.

So what does one do with an old device that won’t turn on to wipe clean?

“I use technology like people wear Vans,” one person said. “Where they wear them into the absolute ground, so by the time I’m done with my technology, it’s completely obliterated.”

Obliteration is not a bad idea. Experts agree the device should be destroyed or recycled.

Another great option to get rid of a device that you can’t factory reset is to attend a community electronics recycling event and have it shredded.