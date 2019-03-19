



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Questions still remain after a recent college graduate was gunned down right outside his Logan neighborhood home early Monday morning. While investigators piece together clues, family and friends gathered to remember Eric Perry.

“We thank you for those who have gathered here in the memory of little Eric,” a loved one said. “Someone who was special to us, someone who touched everyone’s heart.”

A family in mourning and devastated friend all came together Tuesday night to remember 23-year-old Perry, who was gunned down behind his home on the 5300 block of Syndenham Street shortly before 2 a.m. Monday morning.

“He just loved everybody,” Eric’s father, William Perry, said. “He’s looking down on us and he’s smiling.”

At least 100 of Perry’s closest friends and family gathered at the very place he was murdered. Many, including his young sister, fought back tears as those that knew him best tried to process their loss.

“He was a good kid. He wasn’t in the streets, so it’s a shock for this to happen,” Eric’s aunt, Tishea Perry, said.

Eric’s aunt and uncle, like everyone else, were in disbelief as to why the recent college grad was killed.

Police have not made any arrests,

“It’s very hard, very hard not knowing what happened,” a loved one said.

Perry’s girlfriend read a poem at the gathering. She was at his home the night he was killed and hear the shots as he returned with food for her.

And as the investigation continues, his closest mourn and wait for the why behind his killing.

Homicide detectives say they are still actively working the case and no theory has been ruled out, including the possibility that Perry was mistakenly targeted.