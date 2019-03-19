  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Offbeat, Talkers


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From self care to skin care, people are shelling out big bucks for cannabis-infused products. But do they really work?

Hemp-derived cannabidiol, or CBD-infused products are popping up everywhere. Celebrities and athletes are using them for pain relief, anti-inflammatories and even eczema.

However, a doctor says when it comes to these types of products, the good components of cannabis are being stripped away.

Creator Of Jelly Belly Launches CBD-Infused Jelly Beans

“I think they are minimally beneficial,” Dr. Frankel Allen of Greenbridge Medical said. “I’m not anti-hemp, I’m just pro-whole plant cannabis medicine.”

Experts predict the growing industry could reach $25 billion globally in the next decade.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s