



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From self care to skin care, people are shelling out big bucks for cannabis-infused products. But do they really work?

Hemp-derived cannabidiol, or CBD-infused products are popping up everywhere. Celebrities and athletes are using them for pain relief, anti-inflammatories and even eczema.

However, a doctor says when it comes to these types of products, the good components of cannabis are being stripped away.

“I think they are minimally beneficial,” Dr. Frankel Allen of Greenbridge Medical said. “I’m not anti-hemp, I’m just pro-whole plant cannabis medicine.”

Experts predict the growing industry could reach $25 billion globally in the next decade.