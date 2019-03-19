



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “The Little Mermaid” fans can channel their inner Ariel at a new Walt Disney World experience. Disney announced there will be a new Mermaid School class at select Disney World resort hotels.

Guests ages 4 and older can take an hour-long class where they’ll be fitted with a swimmable mermaid tail and learn how to swim like Ariel.

The Mermaid School costs $50 and will be available on select dates at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, and Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts.

You can book your class starting mid-March by calling 407-WDW-PLAY.

One Last Ride: Disney Releases ‘Toy Story 4’ Trailer

Disney is also offering a new group experience that invites children ages 4 to 12 into Captain Hook’s world. Captain Hook’s Pirate Crew teaches children the pirate ways and lets them follow clues that will lead to hidden treasure.

The young pirates search the resort and set sail around Crescent Lake on the latest adventure Disney’s Beach Club Resort experience.

The pirates will join in a pirate feast at the end of their adventure.

Captain Hook’s Pirate Crew costs $55 per child.

The adventure begins on April 28 and you can book your experience by calling 407-824-KIDS.