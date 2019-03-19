  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A multi-agency contraband bust was conducted at the Philadelphia seaport on Tuesday. Officials discovered the alleged contraband inside a shipping container during an inspection.

“Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard Investigative Service, DEA, Delaware State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia Police Department Nether Providence Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigation conducted a multi-agency inspection and discovered alleged contraband inside a shipping container at a Philadelphia seaport today,” the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. “The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. As a matter of policy, we do not discuss details of an investigation until it is appropriate to do so.”

Credit: CBS3

No further information is available at this time.

