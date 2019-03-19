



Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke is making a presidential primary campaign stop in Pennsylvania on his way from Ohio to the early voting state of New Hampshire. O’Rourke is at least the third in the Democratic presidential primary mix to show up in Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden In Final Stages Of Preparing For 2020 Presidential Campaign, CBS News Reports

O’Rourke, will appear Tuesday morning at Penn State’s Hetzel Union Building for a meet-and-greet at the center of student activity at the school.

After narrowly losing to a Senate bid in November, O’Rourke is garnering larger crowds and more media attention than most others in the already crowded 2020 Democratic field.

Pennsylvania is one of the latest primary states and historically gets less early attention from candidates. But it also has the sixth-most delegates, which makes it a prize late in the nominating race.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)