



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person was hurt after a fire broke out in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Tuesday morning. It happened near Tulip and Somerset Streets, just after 4 a.m.

2nd Alarmers on Location 2800 Tulip St for a large rubbish fire. All hands in service.@PhillyFireDept @PhillyFireNews pic.twitter.com/QeWT87vvAO — 2ND ALARMERS (@PHILASACHIEF) March 19, 2019

Fire officials say it was a rubbish fire that started on what appears to be a construction site. Neighbors tell Eyewitness News garages on the site were going to be knocked down and a playground was going to be extended.

Firefighters say it took about an hour to extinguish the flames.

The victim was taken to Temple Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.