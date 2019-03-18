  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News, Wells Fargo Center, WWE


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – WWE Extreme Rules will make its debut in the City of Brotherly Love this summer. The WWE announced a superstar lineup will take the ring at the Wells Fargo Center on July 14.

The event will showcase talents of WWE Raw and Smackdown superstars.

Roman Reigns versus Baron Corbin and Seth Rollins versus Drew McIntyre will headline the event.

The WWE says the card is subject to change.

Tickets go on sale March 29 on the Wells Fargo Center’s website.

