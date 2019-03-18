



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of cases of mumps connected to the Temple University has doubled in a week. Health officials now say there are 42 probable cases and 12 confirmed cases.

Fifty-one of the people affected are in Philadelphia. Three are in surrounding counties.

Officials say anyone in the Temple community who is experiencing symptoms of mumps should see their regular doctor or the student health department.