PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot is on the rise again. You have a shot at $550 million on Wednesday. No one broke the bank in Saturday night’s drawing.

However, there were two $1 million tickets sold.

One was solid in Pennsylvania and the other was in New Jersey.

Here are the numbers in case you matched some of them: 30, 34, 39, 53 and 67 and the Powerball was 11.