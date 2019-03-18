  • CBS 3On Air

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) – Police have arrested a student in connection to a school threat made against Wissahickon High School in Ambler. School officials confirmed Monday morning the student who allegedly made the threat was identified and detained by police at the county youth center.

“We appreciate the community’s understanding as we sorted through the facts and conducted an extensive, after hours investigation. Safety of staff and students remains our top priority,” tweeted the school on Monday.

School officials say the school will open two hours late on Monday.

