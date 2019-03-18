



Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a gunman after a 23-year-old man is shot and killed, behind his home in Logan. Police responded to the 5300 block of North 16th Street just before 2 a.m. on Monday.

Philadelphia Police Investigating Double Shooting At Illegal Speakeasy In Crescentville

When police arrived they found the victim on the ground in the driveway suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest, torso and arms. He was unconscious when medics rushed the victim to Einstein Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim’s family told police he was a recent college graduate and had just returned from getting a bite to eat.

Detectives are trying to figure out a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, please contact Philadelphia police.