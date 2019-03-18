



MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Route 70 in Marlton is currently closed in both directions in the area of Greenbrook Drive due to multiple collisions, police say. Authorities are advising travelers to avoid the area.

Police say drivers can expect increased congestion from the Route 73 overpass in the eastbound directions, and commuters are advised to seek an alternate route.

There is currently no word on any injuries or what caused the accidents.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.