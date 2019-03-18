BREAKING:Authorities Identify Pregnant Woman Found Dead In Allentown Canal
Filed Under:Local TV, Marlton News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Route 70 in Marlton is currently closed in both directions in the area of Greenbrook Drive due to multiple collisions, police say. Authorities are advising travelers to avoid the area.

Police say drivers can expect increased congestion from the Route 73 overpass in the eastbound directions, and commuters are advised to seek an alternate route.

There is currently no word on any injuries or what caused the accidents.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s