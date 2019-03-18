



BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS/CNN) — A family in Colorado thought someone was breaking into their home, but it wasn’t a burglar who smashed their way into their basement. It was a moose!

The family heard a crash in the middle of the night. They went to see what was going on and found the moose.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife were called and said the animal probably had had been walking around outside the house in deep snow when it fell into a window well.

Although the cow had made a mess in the home’s basement, the animal was calm and did not appear to be suffering any major injuries, wildlife officers said.

(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)