ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a pregnant woman whose body was found in a canal in Allentown on Sunday. Kiara Senick, 32, of Allentown, was found dead at Canal Park.

Senick’s body was found in the water of the canal, shortly before 2 p.m.

It’s not yet known how she died.

Allentown police are investigating Senick’s death.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.