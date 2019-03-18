



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Vice President Biden may have let his 2020 plans slip over the weekend as he is close to making a decision on a presidential run. A political science expert told Eyewitness News, following the slip, that “message discipline” has never been Biden’s strong suit.

In a speech that smelled like a campaign event over the weekend, but really wasn’t, Biden left people hanging.

“I have the most progressive record of anybody running for… anybody who would run,” Biden said.

Less than 48 hours later, President Donald Trump tweeted about Biden’s slip.

Joe Biden got tongue tied over the weekend when he was unable to properly deliver a very simple line about his decision to run for President. Get used to it, another low I.Q. individual! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 18, 2019

Eyewitness News reached out to a Biden spokesperson, but never heard back.

That “kind of presidential announcement” moment has been described as a slip, a tongue tie, stumble, gaffe and also strategic.

Dr. Matthew Kerbel, professor and chair of Villanova University’s Political Science Department, said call it what you want.

“If you look at Joe Biden’s history, message discipline is never his strong suit,” said Kerbel. “So, it wouldn’t at all be surprising if it slipped out, but strategically it doesn’t hurt him, because we’re talking about him now and that’s what any potential presidential candidate wants.”

CBS News has reported that Biden will launch his presidential campaign next month.