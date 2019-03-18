



JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A former Pennsylvania pediatrician has been sentenced to at least 79 years in prison for sexually assaulting 31 children, most of them patients.

Prosecutors say 71-year-old Johnnie Barto of Johnstown spent decades abusing children in the exam room at his pediatric practice and in hospitals.

Barto’s wife spoke at his sentencing Monday, saying he spent his whole life sneaking around so he could continue his abuse uninterrupted.