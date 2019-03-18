  • CBS 3On Air

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man says he has returned an overdue library book — 53 years after he first borrowed the book.

Fair Lawn resident Harry Krame says he checked out “The Family Book Of Verse” by Lewis Gannet from his school library when he was 13 and Lyndon Johnson was president. The now 65-year-old Krame found the book recently while cleaning out his basement and felt guilty about keeping it overdue for all those years.

Memorial Middle School Vice Principal Dominick Tarquinio says a late fee at today’s rate would be about $2,000, but says the district will let it slide.

School librarian Susan Murray says she plans to use the book for a display to teach students about returning books.

