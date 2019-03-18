



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a killer after a recent college graduate was gunned down right in front of his home. The shooting happened in an alleyway between North 16th Street and Sydenham Street in Logan.

Eric Perry grew up on Sydenham Street before graduating from college and it’s the same side where he was shot and killed Monday.

“He would help anybody, he would give the shirt off his back,” father William Perry said.

Twenty-three-year-old Eric Demetri Perry graduated from Post University in Connecticut with a degree in sports management.

He worked at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Philadelphia and hoped to earn his masters online from the same university.

But that dream was shattered around 2 a.m. Monday, when police say Perry was shot multiple times in the his chest, torso and arms.

Detectives found 10 spent shell casings from a missing semi-automatic gun.

“That many shots, you meant to kill him,” William Perry said.

Perry was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His father says he was involved in church and stayed out of trouble.

“For somebody to do this to him, I want to know why,” William Perry asked. “He’s just not that kind of kid.”

Philadelphia Police expressed similar thoughts.

“Mr. Perry has no criminal history. By all accounts, Mr. Perry is a fine young man,” Philadelphia homicide captain Jason Smith said. “He’s a college graduate. He works hard, pays his own bills. Persons who live on the block, they speak very highly of him.”

Detectives say Perry was at a bar with a friend just before he returned home. His family says his girlfriend was at his house, waiting for him to come inside.

“His girlfriend heard the car because he texted her, ‘I’m on my way.’ She heard the car pull up, heard the music, when the music went off,” William Perry said. “Obviously, he must’ve turned the car off and a few seconds later. And then she just hear all of these shots.”

Police are working on finding a description of the shooter, while detectives are searching for surveillance video in the area.

Detectives are also trying to figure out a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, please contact Philadelphia police.