PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a gunman after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed, behind his home in Logan. Police responded to the 5300 block of North 16th Street just before 2 a.m. on Monday.

When police arrived they found the victim, Eric Perry, on the ground in the driveway suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest, torso and arms. He was unconscious when medics rushed the victim to Einstein Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Relatives tell Eyewitness News he was a college student at Post University, in Connecticut, where he studied sports management.

Perry currently worked at a local Enterprise car rental office.

His father says he was always involved in church.

Perry had just returned home and stepped out for something to eat when the gunman approached him.

Police found 10 spent shell casings from a missing semi-automatic gun in an alley behind his home on the 5300 block of Sydenham Street.

“Several neighbors heard the shots and came out, tried to assist the victim. Many neighbors said he was a very nice man in the neighborhood, they grew up with him. They all had positive things to say,” said Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small. “Family are saying he just returned home when he was shot and killed behind his house.”

Detectives are trying to figure out a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information, please contact Philadelphia police.