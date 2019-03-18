



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A Lindenwold man has been sentenced for shooting a Camden County Metro officer in the leg in November 2017. Delronn Mahan, now 21, will be spending the next seven years behind bars for shooting Camden County Metro Officer Patrick O’Hanlon.

O’Hanlon confronted three men on a street in Camden’s Centerville neighborhood when Delronn Mahan ran off in November 2017. O’Hanlon chased him for about a block before Mahan pulled out a gun and fired a shot, hitting O’Hanlon in the upper thigh.

Mahan will serve almost six years of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. This sentence is on top of the defendant’s sentence of eight years after he was previously charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

O’Hanlon was released from the hospital four days following the shooting and made a full recovery.