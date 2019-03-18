  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS NEWS) — Cannabis confections are all the rage now that CBD oil is increasing in popularity, and the creator of one sugary snack is jumping on the bandwagon. David Klein, known as “The Candyman” and founder of Jelly Belly jellybeans, has announced a new company – one that makes his signature product, but with a twist. Klein created “Spectrum Confections,” which offers CBD-infused jellybeans.

Klein invented the Jelly Belly bean in 1976. The new line offers “gourmet” jellybeans, sugar-free jellybeans, and sour jellybeans that have about 10mg of CBD inside each bean.

Read the full story at CBSNews.com.

