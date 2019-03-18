  • CBS 3On Air

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (CBS) – A cow on the run created quite a traffic jam in an Indiana city over the weekend. Everyone had their cameras rolling as the cow crossed the road and it’s all because it was heading to a Chick-fil-A!

Athena Hopkins caught the cow’s crossing to the “Eat Mor Chikin” fast-food chain on camera and posted it to her Facebook page.

It quickly went viral, receiving hundreds of likes and thousands of shares.

 

