PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – West Philadelphia born and raised, Nafessa Williams isn’t forgetting her roots. The star of The CW’s “Black Lightning” is coming home to give back to boys and girls of her hometown.

Williams, 29, and her co-star, Marvin Jones III, who’s also a rapper by the stage name “Krondon,” will meet with approximately 50 children at the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia on Monday.

The event is being held between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia’s West Coulter Street location.

(Credit: The CW)

It’s part of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America’s “Local Hero” initiative, a nationwide partnership between the BGCA and The CW’s “Black Lightning.” The program supports the BGCA’s Youth Development Program Professionals.

Williams plays “Anissa Pierce,” a Black lesbian superhero, on the TV show. She attended Robert E. Lamberton High School in Overbrook Park and she studied criminal justice at West Chester University.

The season finale of “Black Lightning” airs Monday night at 9 p.m. on The CW Philly.

