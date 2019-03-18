



LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities in New Jersey have announced the arrests of 12 people for allegedly trafficking drugs and untraceable assault rifles known as “ghost guns.” These are the first arrests under a new law making it a crime to possess or distribute ghost guns in New Jersey.

The arrests were made from March 8 to March 14 as the result of “Operation Stone Wall.” It began as an investigation of cocaine distribution in Lindenwold but expanded when detectives learned certain ring members were trafficking “ghost gun” assault rifles.

NJ @NewJerseyOAG announcing first bust of “ghost gun” sales. Lindenwold drug ring allegedly involved in selling AR-15 rifles made from kits online that have no serial numbers and are essentially untraceable. NJ made all such guns illegal last year. pic.twitter.com/mVF3LoOyCH — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) March 18, 2019

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says four out of the 12 men arrested were charged with conspiring to sell untraceable AR-15 assault rifles and 10 were charged with distributing narcotics, primarily cocaine.

The Lindenwold drug ring was allegedly involved in selling the AR-15 rifles made from kits online that have no serial numbers and are essentially untraceable. New Jersey made all such guns illegal last year.

Investigators say after the law was passed, the men had the guns shipped to Bensalem, Pennsylvania, where authorities intercepted parts for two assault rifles.

The assault rifles allegedly were sold for prices ranging from $1,100 to $1,300 per gun.

A total of 13 guns were recovered in the investigation, including the six ghost gun AR-15 assault rifles and parts for two AR-15 ghost guns.

The below men were arrested and face the following charges: