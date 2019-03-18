Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) – Authorities in New Jersey have announced the arrests of 12 people for allegedly trafficking drugs and untraceable assault rifles known as “ghost guns.” These are the first arrests under a new law making it a crime to possess or distribute ghost guns in New Jersey.
The arrests were made from March 8 to March 14 as the result of “Operation Stone Wall.” It began as an investigation of cocaine distribution in Lindenwold but expanded when detectives learned certain ring members were trafficking “ghost gun” assault rifles.
New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says four out of the 12 men arrested were charged with conspiring to sell untraceable AR-15 assault rifles and 10 were charged with distributing narcotics, primarily cocaine.
The Lindenwold drug ring was allegedly involved in selling the AR-15 rifles made from kits online that have no serial numbers and are essentially untraceable. New Jersey made all such guns illegal last year.
Investigators say after the law was passed, the men had the guns shipped to Bensalem, Pennsylvania, where authorities intercepted parts for two assault rifles.
The assault rifles allegedly were sold for prices ranging from $1,100 to $1,300 per gun.
A total of 13 guns were recovered in the investigation, including the six ghost gun AR-15 assault rifles and parts for two AR-15 ghost guns.
The below men were arrested and face the following charges:
- Christopher Stoner, 41, of Lindenwold, N.J. Conspiracy (2nd degree – Firearms); Unlawful Possession of an Assault Rifle (2nd degree); Unlawful Manufacture, Transport, Shipment, Sale, Disposition of Assault Rifle (3rd degree); Unlawful Possession of Covert or Undetectable Firearm (3rd degree); Unlawful Manufacture, Transport, Shipment, Sale, Disposition of Covert or Undetectable Firearm (3rd degree); Possession of Firearm While Committing Drug Offense (2nd degree); Distribution of Cocaine (1st degree); Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (2nd degree); Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute (3rd degree); Possession of Cocaine (3rd degree).
- Nicholas Cilien, 38, of Mt. Ephraim, N.J. Conspiracy (2nd degree – Firearms); Unlawful Possession of an Assault Rifle (2nd degree); Possession of Firearm as Convicted Felon (2 counts, 2nd degree); Unlawful Manufacture, Transport, Shipment, Sale, Disposition of Assault Rifle (3rd degree); Unlawful Possession of Covert or Undetectable Firearm (3rd degree); Unlawful Manufacture, Transport, Shipment, Sale, Disposition of Covert or Undetectable Firearm (3rd degree); Distribution of Cocaine (1st degree); Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (2nd degree); Possession of Cocaine (3rd degree); Possession of Oxycodone with Intent to Distribute (3rd degree); Possession of Xanax with Intent to Distribute (3rd degree).
- Paul Corum, 43, of Lindenwold, N.J. Conspiracy (2nd degree – Firearms); Unlawful Possession of an Assault Rifle (2nd degree); Unlawful Manufacture, Transport, Shipment, Sale, Disposition of Assault Rifle (3rd degree); Unlawful Possession of Covert or Undetectable Firearm (3rd degree); Unlawful Manufacture, Transport, Shipment, Sale, Disposition of Covert or Undetectable Firearm (3rd degree); Purchase of Firearm Parts to Manufacture Untraceable Firearm (3rd degree).
- Lamont White, 43, of Lindenwold, N.J. Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (2nd degree); Distribution of Cocaine (2nd degree); Possession of Cocaine (3rd degree).
- Bryheem Belcher, 33, of Magnolia, N.J. Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (2nd degree); Distribution of Cocaine (2nd degree); Possession of Cocaine (3rd degree).
- Michael Smith, 48, of Woodbury Heights, N.J. Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (2nd degree); Distribution of Cocaine (2nd degree); Possession of Cocaine (3rd degree).
- Fabian Sapp, 45, of Sicklerville, N.J. Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (2nd degree); Distribution of Cocaine (2nd degree); Possession of Cocaine (3rd degree).
- Devon Davis, 31, of Chesilhurst, N.J. Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (2nd degree); Distribution of Cocaine (2nd degree); Possession of Cocaine (3rd degree).
- Monroe Gadson, 28, of Camden, N.J. Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (2nd degree); Distribution of Cocaine (2nd degree); Possession of Firearm as Convicted Felon (2 counts, 2nd degree); Possession of Firearm While Committing Drug Offense (2nd degree); Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (3rd degree); Possession of Marijuana (4th degree).
- Tyriek Bradford, 20, of Lindenwold, N.J. Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (2nd degree); Distribution of Cocaine (3rd degree); Possession of Cocaine (3rd degree); Distribution of Heroin (3rd degree); Possession of Heroin (3rd degree).
- John Rayford, 41, of Lindenwold, N.J. Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine (2nd degree); Distribution of Cocaine (3rd degree); Possession of Cocaine (3rd degree).
- Marc Freeman, 53, of Lindenwold, N.J. Conspiracy (2nd degree – Firearms); Unlawful Possession of an Assault Rifle (2nd degree); Unlawful Manufacture, Transport, Shipment, Sale, Disposition of Assault Rifle (3rd degree); Unlawful Possession of Covert or Undetectable Firearm (3rd degree); Unlawful Manufacture, Transport, Shipment, Sale, Disposition of Covert or Undetectable Firearm (3rd degree); Purchase of Firearm Parts to Manufacture Untraceable Firearm (3rd degree); Possession of a Weapon by Person Who Has Committed Domestic Violence Offense (3rd degree).