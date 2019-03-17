



CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A viral video of a police officer striking a woman in the face while taking control of a brawl in Chester is currently under investigation. The incident happened on Saturday shortly after 5 p.m. on the 900 block of East 15th Street.

A Chester police officer can be seen hitting 20-year-old Dominique Difiore in the face with what appears to be his gun. She appears to have pushed him.

The video circulating on social media does not show the entire incident, but police say that the officer was first struck by Difiore.

The incident, the video and the level of force used by the officers are all under investigation, according to police.

Police say they responded to what was described as a “riot.” When the officers arrived on the scene, they found a group of people fighting in the street.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that a fight during a Widener University St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl escalated with others joining in.

According to police, Jaylene Westfall, 19, assaulted a resident after her group was turned away from entering a house party on the 900 block of East 15th Street. The group did not know the people who were throwing the party, police say.

A 22-year-old resident attempted to remove Westfall and was also allegedly assaulted. The residents of the house shut themselves inside their home, but the group of people kicked in the locked front door and began assaulting several people inside, police say.

Authorities say that while police were taking control of the situation, Difiore struck the officer seen in the viral video.

Difiore and Westfall were arrested along with 21-year-old Shawn Connelly and 20-year-old Tess Herman.

They were all charged with several violations, including aggravated assault and alcohol-related offenses.

Police are still investigating the entire incident.