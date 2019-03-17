



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A water main break has left nearly two dozen houses without service in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood for a second straight night. The rupture caused water to flood into storm drains along the 1000 block of Front Street.

Water department crews are working to repair the main.

Officials say they hope to have service restored by Monday morning.

They also say they have provided the affected homeowners with bottled water.