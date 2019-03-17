



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are investigating a double shooting at what they believe is an illegal speakeasy in Crescentville. Officers rushed to the 1100 block of Adams Avenue around 1:40 Sunday morning.

A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the face and arm and a 22-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Investigators say illegal speakeasies are a problem in Philadelphia.

“There’s a number of them around the city, and obviously they’re a problem and sometimes we don’t know about them because they’re hidden away like this one, but once we know about them we do hit them. I do have information that this one was hit previously,” said Captain Lee Strollo.

No arrests have been made at this time.