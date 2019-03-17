



OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Health officials are warning residents of a third confirmed measles case in Lakewood, New Jersey. It’s possible the man exposed others to the highly contagious infection between March 9 and 14.

The Department of Health is considering this a new outbreak of measles in the community, but are investigating any connection between the recent cases.

Anyone who visited the following areas may have been exposed to the measles:

• Congregation Bais Tefilla, 33 East 8th St, Lakewood, NJ 08701

– March 9, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

– March 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

– March 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

– March 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

– March 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

• Beth Medrash Govoha, Bais Yitzchok Hall, Lakewood, NJ 08701

– March 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– March 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

– March 13 from 12:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Beth Medrash Govoha, Yoshon Hall, Lakewood, NJ 08701

– March 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

– March 11 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

– March 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

• Beth Hamedrash Zichron Binyomin, 701 Princeton Ave, Lakewood, NJ 08701

– March 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

– March 10 from 9:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. (March 11)

– March 11 from 9:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. (March 12)

– March 13 from 10:45 p.m. to 1:15 a.m. (March 14)

• Lake Terrace Hall, 1690 Oak St, Lakewood, NJ 08701

– March 11 from 10:00 p.m. to 12:45 a.m. (March 12)

• Kol Shimshon, 323 Squankum Rd, Lakewood, NJ 08701

– March 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

– March 12 from 9:00 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.

State and local health officials are working together to identify and notify anyone who might have been exposed during the time the individual was contagious.

