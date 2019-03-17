  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fire crews are encouraging residents to check their smoke detectors after a fire ripped through a Roxborough home, sending two people to the hospital. Firefighters rushed to the 500 block of Fairway Terrace at 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Fire officials say an elderly woman, her daughter, and daughter’s boyfriend live at the home. The daughter’s boyfriend, believed to be in his 40s was assisted out of the home by his girlfriend and firefighters.

He was transported to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. He is in stable condition.

The daughter was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries for observation.

The elderly woman was not injured.

Firefighters also rescued a dog and two cats from the home.

The family living in the home on the other side of the duplex were not injured. Their home only sustained smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross is helping residents displaced by this fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but firefighters say there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

