Bryce Harper


PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Bryce Harper will return to the Phillies Spring Training lineup on Sunday against the New York Yankees. Harper will bat third as the designated hitter.

Harper sat out of Saturday’s game due to ankle soreness from the 96 MPH fastball he took to his right ankle on Friday afternoon.

When he was asked about dodging a major injury, he replied “I wish I would have dodged the ball.”

Manager Gabe Kapler made it clear he had no concerns about Harper being ready for opening day on March 28 against the Atlanta Braves.

The Phil’s take on the Yankee’s at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida at 1:05 p.m.

