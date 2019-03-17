



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An Arizona man challenged “bored teens” to pick up trash and the hashtag is now taking the internet by storm. While the #Trashtag challenge has been around for a few years, Byron Roman reignited the challenge after his Facebook post went viral on March 5.

“Here is a new #challenge for all you bored teens,” Roman’s wrote. “Take a photo of an area that needs some cleaning or maintenance, then take a photo after you have done something about it, and post it. Here are the people doing it #BasuraChallenge #Trashtag challenge, join the cause.”

The hashtag is going viral with thousands of social media users across the world posting before and after photos of areas they’ve cleaned up.

Great American Cleanup today! We cleaned up over 1,853 pounds of trash!#DoBeautifulThings #keepamericabeautiful #trashtag pic.twitter.com/bYwYiuYO0g — Chester County Solidwaste & West TN Recycling Hub (@CCSWRD) March 16, 2019

Along the Potomac River south of Washington, DC #trashtag pic.twitter.com/n2uPL52LZG — Robbie McNeil (@RMcNeil2105) March 10, 2019