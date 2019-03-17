BREAKING:Chester Police Investigating After Viral Video Shows Officer Striking Woman In Face During Arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An Arizona man challenged “bored teens” to pick up trash and the hashtag is now taking the internet by storm. While the #Trashtag challenge has been around for a few years, Byron Roman reignited the challenge after his Facebook post went viral on March 5.

“Here is a new #challenge for all you bored teens,” Roman’s wrote. “Take a photo of an area that needs some cleaning or maintenance, then take a photo after you have done something about it, and post it. Here are the people doing it #BasuraChallenge #Trashtag challenge, join the cause.”

The hashtag is going viral with thousands of social media users across the world posting before and after photos of areas they’ve cleaned up.

 

