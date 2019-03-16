  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sen. Bob Casey was honored Saturday for his service to older Americans. Casey received the honor at the SeniorLAW Center’s Silver and Emerald gala in Philadelphia.

The annual awards pay tribute to leaders in the community who fight to ensure justice for senior citizens.

The group called Casey, a democrat, a “stalwart advocate” for older Americans through policy-making and legislative support.

Casey has been a senator since 2007.

