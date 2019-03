PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire in the Ogontz neighborhood of Philadelphia. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at an apartment building on the 15th Street and Stenton Avenue.

It took crew a little over 35 minutes to get the fire under control.

1 Person Killed, 3 Firefighters Injured In Northeast Philadelphia Fire, Officials Say

There are no reports of any injuries.