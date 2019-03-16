



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This is a story about a community in Port Richmond coming together to save a cat stranded on top of a telephone pole. It’s a reminder that not all heroes wear capes or own badges. Some simply work for Verizon.

The hero in this story isn’t a firefighter or animal rescue. Instead, it was Maurice German, a Verizon employee who was in the neighborhood Saturday.

Amanda Boyce, of Port Richmond, told Eyewitness News that Momma the cat got stuck on top of the pole on Monmouth Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Momma was on top of the pole for roughly 12 hours, Boyce said.

“Momma” the cat is rescued in Port Richmond after a long ordeal. See how the community came together to get it done on #CBS3 at 11. (📹= Amanda Boyce) pic.twitter.com/N2hlGoQGNC — Steve Lindsay CBS (@SteveLindsayCBS) March 17, 2019

Momma belongs to one of Boyce’s neighbors, who attempted to rescue the cat from 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning without any luck. The cat’s owner called the fire department, animal rescue and the telephone company attempting to have their pet rescued.

The calls went unanswered until Sandy McLeish, an animal activist, found German in the neighborhood Saturday.

German agreed to help rescue Momma, and this story has a happy ending.

Momma was safely returned from the top of the pole.