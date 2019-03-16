  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMOne Night for One Drop: Imagined by Cirque du Soleil
    9:00 PMRansom
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bucks County news, Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Warminster Township police are searching for surveillance video that may have captured a man who was trying to lure a child. The incident happened at approximately 11;50 a.m. on the northbound side of Jacksonville Road on Saturday.

Authorities say the man threatened to force the 16-year-old girl into his black sedan as she was walking.

The victim ran off to a nearby friend while the man fled the scene northbound, police say.

18-Year-Old Killed, 16-Year-Old Critically Injured After Dirt Bike Blows Stop Sign, Crashes Into SUV In Bensalem: Police

The suspect is a white man described as being heavy set and in his 30s with short dark hair and a short beard, according to police.

Anyone who may have any information is being asked to call police at 215-672-1000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s