



BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Warminster Township police are searching for surveillance video that may have captured a man who was trying to lure a child. The incident happened at approximately 11;50 a.m. on the northbound side of Jacksonville Road on Saturday.

Authorities say the man threatened to force the 16-year-old girl into his black sedan as she was walking.

The victim ran off to a nearby friend while the man fled the scene northbound, police say.

The suspect is a white man described as being heavy set and in his 30s with short dark hair and a short beard, according to police.

Anyone who may have any information is being asked to call police at 215-672-1000.