



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS/AP) – Delaware State Police are searching for a Philadelphia woman who is suspected of stealing more than $4,000 as part of a multi-state shoplifting ring targeting a high-end department store. Thirty-seven-year-old Kimberly Akisha Lingham-Bailey has been identified as one of three suspects involved in the scheme.

They say the scheme targeted Nordstrom stores in Delaware, North Carolina, Maryland, New Jersey, Connecticut, Nevada, Florida, Georgia and Virginia.

Police say they have obtained warrants against Lingham-Bailey on charges of shoplifting and conspiracy related to thefts this year at a Newark, Delaware, Nordstrom. Those thefts included more than $4,000 in merchandise.

No phone listing for Lingham-Bailey, who’s 37, could be found in a public records search.

Nordstrom’s media relations staff didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal M. Fiore at Troop 6 by calling 302-633-3821.

