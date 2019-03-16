



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bryce Harper is listed as day-to-day and is expected to start on opening day after taking a 96 MPH fastball to his right ankle on Friday, reports say. Phillies’ Coach Gabe Kapler says the X-rays came back negative and he isn’t concerned about opening day, according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki and The Athletic’s Meghan Montemurro.

“I don’t have concerns about him not being ready for Opening Day,” Kapler said.

Concern over Harper’s health overwhelmed Phillies’ fans after watching him take a 96 mph fastball to his right ankle in the sixth inning on Friday afternoon.

Harper instantly dropped to the ground wincing in pain before exiting the game.

