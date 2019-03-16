  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Five people were reportedly injured in a fire that ripped through a rowhome in Wynnefield Heights early Saturday morning. The flames erupted on the 2100 block of North 50th Street around 2 a.m.

Eyewitness News is told five people were injured and taken to area hospitals.

Neighbors reported seeing a lot of smoke coming from the rowhome.

1 Person Killed, 3 Firefighters Injured In Northeast Philadelphia Fire, Officials Say 

A man who lives next door says when he saw what was going on his instincts kicked in.

“I think they jumped out the back window and I think a couple of them came outside, I grabbed my fire hose and tried to get it out from the front. I got most of it, it looked under contained. The fire must have went throughout. I thought they would be okay. I didn’t think it would be that bad,” Ernest Breunson said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

