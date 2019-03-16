



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A dirt bike crashed into a SUV leaving an 18-year-old dead and 16-year-old critically injured, Bensalem police say. The accident happened at the intersection of Tyler and Virginia Avenues at 4 p.m. on Friday.

An investigation found that the dirt bike, which is not street legal, was traveling at a high rate of speed heading east on Virginia Avenue with two riders. A GMC Acadia was traveling south on Tyler Avenue, with the right of way.

Investigators say the dirt bike blew through the stop sign and crashed into the GMC Acadia.

Both riders were thrown from the dirt bike on impact.

1 Dead, 3 Injured In Camden Shooting, Officials Say

They were both transported to an area hospital.

Police say 18-year-old Raymond Horner, a passenger on the dirt bike, succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the accident at an area hospital. He was a student at Bensalem High School.

The 16-year-old driver is in critical condition. His information is not being released.

The driver of the GMC cooperated at the scene and was also treated for minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed this accident is asked to contact the Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.