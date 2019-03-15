



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A massive storm tore through the central United States this week, leaving behind devastating flooding in the state of Nebraska and crippling snow through much of Colorado, Wyoming and the Dakotas.

The storm underwent a process of rapid strengthening in the lee of the Rockies, a process known as bombogenesis. We see this process with our most powerful nor’easters off the Atlantic coast.

A storm that is rapidly deepening, or “bombing out,” produces prolonged damaging winds and very heavy bands of precipitation.

On Thursday, though the storm has weakened, there were a number of tornado warnings across the Midwest and the South as the storm continued it’s march eastward. And on Friday, it’s our turn.

Philadelphia Weather: Bomb Cyclone Lashing Large Section Of Country To Approach Delaware Valley On Friday

We can thank this powerful storm for the warm weather this week — ahead of a potent front, winds from the south allow temperatures to surge. But the cold front will pass through Friday and leave behind much colder weather for the weekend.

While we don’t expect your Friday to be a washout, the approach of this front and the subsequent frontal passage will bring the chance for showers at any time. Fog will form in spots Friday morning, and showers will be scattered through the morning and midday hours, and then will likely intensify in the afternoon and evening, especially from the southeast.

An isolated strong thunderstorm is possible with this evening line of storms, with the biggest threat being gusty winds.

In the wake of this front, the weekend will be sunny and cooler. Expect gusty winds Saturday around the back edge of the departing remnants of the bomb cyclone. Temperatures will be several degrees below average both days this weekend so the coats will need to come back!