TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A police-involved shooting in Trenton is under investigation. Police were called to the scene on 600 North Olden Avenue, around 11 p.m. Thursday.
A home not far from the shooting scene appears to be the focal point in the investigation. On Friday morning, officers were seen entering and leaving the home.
CBS3 spoke to one resident who says he was surprised to see the police presence in that part of Trenton.
“It’s actually a quiet neighborhood, it’s not that bad,” said Paul Giambanco. “I deliver papers through here, I’ve never had a problem. It’s been very quiet.”
One Trenton police officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and there’s no word on the condition of the suspect.
It’s not clear what sparked the confrontation.