



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A police-involved shooting in Trenton is under investigation. Police were called to the scene on 600 North Olden Avenue, around 11 p.m. Thursday.

A home not far from the shooting scene appears to be the focal point in the investigation. On Friday morning, officers were seen entering and leaving the home.

Authorities are investigating an officer involved shooting on North Olden Avenue in Trenton. It happened at 11pm last night. Neighbors say they heard gunshots @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/J9UjRJrNq4 — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) March 15, 2019

CBS3 spoke to one resident who says he was surprised to see the police presence in that part of Trenton.

“It’s actually a quiet neighborhood, it’s not that bad,” said Paul Giambanco. “I deliver papers through here, I’ve never had a problem. It’s been very quiet.”

Authorities: Police-involved shooting at 600 North Olden Ave in Trenton pic.twitter.com/lDIzrNOt8E — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) March 15, 2019

One Trenton police officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and there’s no word on the condition of the suspect.

It’s not clear what sparked the confrontation.