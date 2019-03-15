  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia schools are seeing their first donation from ticket sales at the newly-reopened Met. On Friday, Live Nation presented Strawberry Mansion High School with a $2,300 check.

Live Nation promises to give Philly schools 25 cents from each ticket sold at The Met.

The money will go to the school’s DASH Program, which not only teaches students about making music, but also careers in the industry.

