  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Middletown Township News


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A massive diesel fuel spill has shut down a portion of a road in Delaware County, Friday morning. It happened on Pennell Road and West Baltimore Pike, around 7:30 a.m.

There are reports that about 100 gallons of fuel have spilled.

Crews have brought in sand to absorb the fuel on the road.

The intersection is closed in both directions while crews work to cleanup the spill.

No word on when it will reopen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s