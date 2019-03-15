Comments
MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A massive diesel fuel spill has shut down a portion of a road in Delaware County, Friday morning. It happened on Pennell Road and West Baltimore Pike, around 7:30 a.m.
There are reports that about 100 gallons of fuel have spilled.
Crews have brought in sand to absorb the fuel on the road.
The intersection is closed in both directions while crews work to cleanup the spill.
No word on when it will reopen.