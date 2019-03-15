



MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A massive diesel fuel spill has shut down a portion of a road in Delaware County, Friday morning. It happened on Pennell Road and West Baltimore Pike, around 7:30 a.m.

There are reports that about 100 gallons of fuel have spilled.

Crews have brought in sand to absorb the fuel on the road.

Massive Diesel fuel spill closing RT-452 & RT-1 in Delco. Reports of 100 gallons spilled. #Chopper3 over the scene, they are still laying down sand. Best alternate given the big delays in the area is RT-252. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vqDk4Kvnvg — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) March 15, 2019

The intersection is closed in both directions while crews work to cleanup the spill.

No word on when it will reopen.