



NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — New Castle County police have identified the woman and her 18-month-old son who were found dead inside an apartment in Newport. They have been identified as 45-year-old Laura Connell and 18-month-old Walton Connell.

Their bodies were found at the Stonehurst Garden Apartments on Richards Drive on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Laura Connell’s death has been ruled a suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Walton’s cause and manner of death is still pending further investigation by the Delaware Division of Forensic Science.

Investigators, though, have determined that the toddler’s death was not caused by a gunshot wound.

Residents say the mother and boy did not live in the apartment for very long and were shocked to learn of their deaths.

“I stepped out and looked and police cars, crime scene tape all over the place,” resident Dan Lee said.

The child’s father lives in Texas.