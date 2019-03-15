



ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City police say a serial shoplifter was arrested for the sixth time in five days on Thursday. Jason Reiner, 43, of Atlantic City, is facing multiple charges of shoplifting and defiant trespassing.

Police say the shoplifting spree began on March 10 when Reiner attempted to steal an I-Robot vacuum from Harrah’s Hotel and Casino. On March 12, Reiner was charged with shoplifting by the Hamilton Township Police.

Atlantic City police say Reiner was back at it again when he was arrested twice on March 13: first for stealing sweatshirts from a Hard Rock Hotel and Casino gift shop around 12:20 a.m., and then stealing a purse from the Michael Kors Outlet at 5 p.m.

On Thursday, Reiner was arrested twice again in the same day as police say he stole sunglasses from a Sunglass Hut around 1:45 p.m., and then stole a purse from the Coach Outlet.

Reiner has been remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact police at 609-347-5766.